CGI Welcomes Tony Scardino as VP, Lead of Federal Business Consulting Practice

Tony Scardino has been selected as vice president and head of CGI‘s federal business consulting practice, bringing 30 years of experience to the role.

As the sector’s lead, Scardino will apply his market understanding to support CGI’s provision of advisory services, operations optimization and organizational change management to public sector organizations, the company said Tuesday.

“Tony’s experience across the federal enterprise is invaluable to CGI clients as they take advantage of the opportunities presented by an evolving government environment, technology innovations, and the increasing opportunity to bring together data and intelligence,” said CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango , a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

She said that throughout her time working with Scardino across different capacities and organizations, she has “always been impressed with his broad knowledge, unique perspective and strong leadership and coaching skills.”

Scardino previously served as chief financial officer for the U.S. Patent and Trade Office and the Federal Election Commission, as well as associate CFO for budget at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

More recently, he was a partner at Guidehouse, and before that, he was a managing principal at Grant Thornton. He is currently a National Governing Board member for AGA, a fellow with the Partnership for Public Services’ Strategic Advisors to Government Executives and a lifelong fellow with the National Academy of Public Administration.

Scardino also speaks publicly on a variety of topics, such as financial management, leadership and emotional intelligence, and is a Certified Government Financial Manager.

He said he is proud to join the CGI team, which is “dedicated to serving U.S. federal agencies with world-class technology and a steadfast commitment to their clients’ mission success.”

“With government agencies facing new and unique challenges, I look forward to helping their leaders and professionals work more efficiently and transparently while leveraging new, transformational technologies for enhanced customer experiences,” he added.