in News

CBP Announces $100M Recompete Contract for Enterprise Network Architecture Services Support

Alexandru Chiriac/Shutterstock
CBP Announces $100M Recompete Contract for Enterprise Network Architecture Services Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Customs and Border Protection plans to launch a full and open competition for a potential five-year, $100 million recompete contract to provide enterprise network architecture and engineering support services to the CBP Office of Information and Technology.

ENAESS will modernize CBP’s information technology infrastructure to support mission-critical data communications and applications, implement emerging technologies and support the agency’s migration to the cloud, according to a notice posted on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

Sev1Tech supports CBP’s network architecture and engineering requirements under the current $40 million ENAESS contract awarded in November 2018.

VA anticipates releasing the final solicitation for the recompete contract on Nov. 15 with contract award expected in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

ENAESS will have a one-year base period of performance with four option years.

Work will occur in Ashburn, Virginia.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

CBPCustoms and Border ProtectionDHSGovconHomeland Security Departmentnetwork architecturenetwork engineeringsev1tech

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Northrop's Triton Unmanned Aircraft Receives IOC Designation From Navy - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop’s Triton Unmanned Aircraft Receives IOC Designation From Navy
Forescout to Advance Zero Trust Implementation Under DOD Comply-to-Connect Contract; Barry Mainz Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Forescout to Advance Zero Trust Implementation Under DOD Comply-to-Connect Contract; Barry Mainz Quoted