CBP Announces $100M Recompete Contract for Enterprise Network Architecture Services Support

The Customs and Border Protection plans to launch a full and open competition for a potential five-year, $100 million recompete contract to provide enterprise network architecture and engineering support services to the CBP Office of Information and Technology.

ENAESS will modernize CBP’s information technology infrastructure to support mission-critical data communications and applications, implement emerging technologies and support the agency’s migration to the cloud, according to a notice posted on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

Sev1Tech supports CBP’s network architecture and engineering requirements under the current $40 million ENAESS contract awarded in November 2018.

VA anticipates releasing the final solicitation for the recompete contract on Nov. 15 with contract award expected in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

ENAESS will have a one-year base period of performance with four option years.

Work will occur in Ashburn, Virginia.