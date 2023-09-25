cBEYONData Among Contractor of the Year Finalists at NOVA GovCon Awards; Dyson Richards Quoted

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce has selected cBEYONData as one of the finalists for the Greater Washington GovCon Awards, an annual ceremony that recognizes the significant efforts of federal government service providers.

cBEYONData said Sunday it was one of the six selected competitors for the Contractor of the Year category with revenues ranging from $25 million to $75 million.

“This is just the latest acknowledgment of the outstanding and important work that our employees perform for our customers,” Dyson Richards , CEO of cBEYONData, said regarding the selection. He went on to note that the nomination affirms the positive impact his company’s solutions have on the country and its government.