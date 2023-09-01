Carahsoft’s Government Contracts Now Include Livestream Learning Studio’s Virtual Platform; Tim Boltz Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will use its reseller network and government contract vehicles to distribute a virtual live events portal from Livestream Learning Studio to U.S. primary schools.

Educational institutions nationwide can subscribe to the virtual learning platform through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, E&I Cooperative Services Contract, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts, according to a joint statement published Thursday.

“With the addition of Livestream Learning Studio to our offerings, we are now able to bring innovative educational technology to schools across the nation,” said Tim Boltz, sales director for the educational technology team at Carahsoft.

Ward Eames, CEO of Livestream Learning Studio, said the company’s live stream platform is designed to boost content engagement and student achievement.

“We deliver live, interactive, educational theatre performances to individual classrooms,” Eames said.