Carahsoft to Make Domino Data Labs AI Platform Available to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Domino Data Lab and Carahsoft Technology will partner to provide safe and cost-effective advancement in federal artificial intelligence capabilities.

As Master Government Aggregator in the partnership, Carahsoft said Wednesday that it will make Domino’s enterprise AI platform available to the public sector through reseller partners and various government vehicles, including NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract.

Domino’s platform works to hasten the integration of AI into federal agency missions.

“This partnership with Domino empowers Public Sector data science and analytics teams to continuously build AI efficiencies into agencies and identify the next acute threat to our country’s safety,” said Michael Adams, sales director at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with our resellers to bring Domino’s enterprise AI platform to the Public Sector to help agencies efficiently and securely manage data science.”

For his part, Thomas Robinson, Domino Data Lab’s chief operating officer, said the partnership aims to facilitate connections between technologists within the government and help them remain up to date in advances in generative AI and other technologies.