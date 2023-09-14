Carahsoft Streamlines Palo Alto Networks’ Product Distribution via AWS Marketplace; Eric Trexler Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has added Palo Alto Networks to its Distributor Seller of Record program to streamline the procurement process for the latter’s cybersecurity offerings available in Amazon Web Services’ digital catalog.

The network and cloud security product suite of Palo Alto Networks is now available to public sector customers through AWS Marketplace with the company’s addition to the DSOR program, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Government agencies can use Palo Alto Networks’ security infrastructure to protect their cloud-based workload, applications and networks with increased visibility.

Under the DSOR program, independent software vendors such as Palo Alto Networks may authorize Carahsoft to be the seller of record responsible for managing pricing terms, billing, deployment and licenses for their products.

“By adding PANW to its AWS Marketplace portfolio, Carahsoft is helping us provide our public sector customers with optimal, fully accredited security capabilities and more importantly the outcomes they require,” said Eric Trexler, senior vice president of U.S. public sector at Palo Alto Networks.