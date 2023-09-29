Carahsoft, Cyturus Partner With Cyber AB to Offer CMMC Compliance Tool; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology and Cyturus Technologies have partnered with The Cyber AB to deliver compliance management tools to registered practitioner organizations that help defense contractors prepare for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

Under the partnership, RPOs can gain free, limited access to the CMMC Readiness Tool, a Cyturus solution that lets users assess the cyber maturity of a client and its compliance with key requirements, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The platform also allows for the management of remediation efforts and the completion of program documentation.

“Carahsoft recognizes that CMMC is a critical national security mission, and we’re honored to partner with The Cyber AB and Cyturus to help the RPO ecosystem and DIB achieve this goal together,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft.