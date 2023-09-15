CACI’s Unity-Powered Cybersecurity Training Tool Receives Industry Recognition; Todd Probert Quoted

CACI International has received recognition for its City Block critical infrastructure cybersecurity training tool. City Block provides military and government users with a virtual reality simulation environment where they can practice defending industrial control systems and operational technology from cyber threats.

The tool is powered by the Unity platform, which is used by developers to produce interactive 3D content. During the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference, City Block received the Made with Unity Recognition award in the best full spectrum unity project category, CACI said Thursday.

“For the government and military, defending mission networks, protecting our critical infrastructure, and executing national security missions depends on the integrity of the systems, networks and data we rely on,” said Todd Probert, president of national security and innovative solutions at CACI.

Probert, a two-time Wash100 awardee, went on to say that the Unity platform made it possible to bring such tools to life while enhancing the experience of trainees.