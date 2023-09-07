in Executive Moves, News

CACI Veteran Rob Warren Joins ECS as Capture VP

Rob Warren / ECS Federal
CACI Veteran Rob Warren Joins ECS as Capture VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Rob Warren, former chief growth officer for enterprise information technology, federal civilian solutions at CACI International, was appointed vice president of capture at ECS, according to his LinkedIn post.

He is responsible for driving strategic growth across defense, homeland security, civilian and other government markets, and leading a team of capture managers tasked to pursue multimillion business opportunities.

Warren was with CACI for over 15 years, working as senior capture executive most recently. His other roles at the professional services and information technology company were program manager in charge of contract work with the State Department and director of mission support.

His career also includes time as functional manager at CGI and software engineer at Verison.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

business captureCACIECSexecutive moveGovconRob Warren

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

QED to Continue Air Force Cybersecurity Support via Small Business Innovation Research Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
QED to Continue Air Force Cybersecurity Support via Small Business Innovation Research Program
Leidos to Bolster DHS Networks Under Potential $918M Follow-On Contract; Roy Stevens Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos to Bolster DHS Networks Under Potential $918M Follow-On Contract; Roy Stevens Quoted