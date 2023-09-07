CACI Veteran Rob Warren Joins ECS as Capture VP

Rob Warren, former chief growth officer for enterprise information technology, federal civilian solutions at CACI International, was appointed vice president of capture at ECS, according to his LinkedIn post.

He is responsible for driving strategic growth across defense, homeland security, civilian and other government markets, and leading a team of capture managers tasked to pursue multimillion business opportunities.

Warren was with CACI for over 15 years, working as senior capture executive most recently. His other roles at the professional services and information technology company were program manager in charge of contract work with the State Department and director of mission support.

His career also includes time as functional manager at CGI and software engineer at Verison.