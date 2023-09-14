Boeing, Red 6 Wrap Up 1st Test Flight of Augmented Reality Tech on TA-4J Aircraft

A Boeing and Red 6 team has finished the initial flight testing of augmented reality technologies designed to enhance the combat capabilities of the U.S. Air Force.

Incorporating Red 6’s Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment on the TA-4J tactical aircraft took less than a year to complete, Thomas Bergeson, president of Red 6, said in a statement published Wednesday.

Donn Yates, executive director of Boeing’s Air Force fighters and trainers business development segment, shared that a series of ground tests and four flight sorties were conducted for the effort.

The two systems give pilots the ability to interact with virtual aircraft, targets and threats while managing the cognitive demands of flying the aircraft.

In 2022, the two companies partnered to develop AR technology for the military branch’s ground and air training systems.

The team will next integrate augmented reality systems into a T-7 advanced trainer aircraft.