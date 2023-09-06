Bechtel Expands Presence in Tennesee With New Engineering Support Office

Bechtel unveiled plans to establish an engineering services office in Knoxville, Tennessee, to boost support for its mission-based projects.

The company said Tuesday it is hiring from the local community for its Engineering Execution Center, which is scheduled to open on Oct. 2.

Bechtel currently has operations in Oak Ridge, Tennesee, and has been contributing to the state’s economy for more than 40 years, according to Republican state Sen. Randy McNally.

The new office will add to the Reston, Virginia-based contractor’s 29 locations around the world, seven of which are in the United States.

“The state of Tennessee has long been a home to Bechtel,” said John Howanitz, president of Bechtel’s nuclear, security and environmental business. “We have partnered with customers across the state to build nuclear power plants, advance the Y-12 National Security mission, and support the nation’s top aeronautical design research at Arnold Air Force Base.”

He added that the company will aim to strengthen its partnership with communities and local businesses and to boost recruitment of engineering talent across the region.