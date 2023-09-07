BAE Tests Updated F-35 Vehicle Management Computer

BAE Systems has modernized and demonstrated a vehicle management computer for all three variants of the Lockheed Martin-built F-35 aircraft during flight tests that occurred at two military installations.

The VMC was updated to improve the jet’s computer performance, boost safety and availability, and address obsolescence and maintenance requirements, BAE said Wednesday.

Computer features include a quad-core processor and a distributed architecture to support flight operations.

BAE leveled up the computing power to support other mission technologies such as the Auto Ground Collision Avoidance and Joint Precision Approach and Landing systems.

The F-35 VMC test took place at Naval Air Station Patuxent in Maryland and Edwards Air Force Base in California.

Lockheed received the 3,000th BAE-built computer for the fifth-generation fighter platform in 2022.