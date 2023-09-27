in Contract Awards, News

BAE Books F-22 Raptor Electronic Warfare System Maintenance Contract From Lockheed Martin

F-2 Raptor/BAE Systems
BAE Books F-22 Raptor Electronic Warfare System Maintenance Contract From Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems has secured a five-year contract from Lockheed Martin to continue maintenance of the AN/ALR-94 advanced digital electronic warfare system used in the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft.

The contract covers managing EW system repairs and upgrades, supplier logistics and test equipment maintenance as well as providing depot-level spares and engineering support, BAE said Tuesday.

In 2021, Lockheed received a potential 10-year, $10.9 billion contract to help the Air Force update and maintain the F-22 Raptor jets.

The BAE-developed EW system helps provide F-22 warfighter pilots with enhanced situational awareness and self-protection via its radar warning, targeting support and countermeasure capabilities.

BAE has also invested in building a new repair facility for the aircraft in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AN/ALR-94BAE Systemscontract awardelectronic warfareGovconLockheed MartinmaintenanceUS Air Force

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

New Industry Coalition Seeks Greater Public Awareness About Post-Quantum Cryptography; SandboxAQ's Jen Sovada Quoted
New Industry Coalition Seeks Greater Public Awareness About Post-Quantum Cryptography; SandboxAQ’s Jen Sovada Quoted
ASRC Federal Subsidiary Secures $86M DCSA Contract for Cybersecurity Support Services
ASRC Federal Subsidiary Secures $86M DCSA Contract for Cybersecurity Support Services