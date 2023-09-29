in Biometrics, News

Aware Unveils Partner Program to Advance Biometric System Deployment; Craig Herman Quoted

User authentication company Aware has unveiled a new partner program to enable its global technology partners to offer and deploy identity and access management tools for their customer base.

Aware said Thursday it will add partners to the new program under three designations: value-added resellers, consulting partners, and technology partners.

VARs can provide their customers with enhanced biometric products to address global use cases while consulting partners can integrate Aware services into their ecosystems and infrastructures to offer biometrics to users.

Technology partners can use Aware’s offerings to pursue broader market opportunities.

“Organizations of all sizes – from global enterprises to startups – know that offering the convenience and unwavering security of biometric authentication can make their products and services stand out from the competition,” said Craig Herman, chief revenue officer of Aware.

