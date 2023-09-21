in General

Astroscale U.S. to Build Space Mobility & Logistics Tech Prototype for Space Systems Command

Astroscale U.S. logo/Astroscale U.S.
Astroscale U.S. to Build Space Mobility & Logistics Tech Prototype for Space Systems Command - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Astroscale U.S. will develop a system prototype that could be used to support in-space refueling, servicing, transportation and related capabilities under a $25.5 million contract from Space Systems Command.

SSC issued a request for proposals for the Space Mobility and Logistics prototyping project through the Space Enterprise Consortium other transaction authority agreement, SpEC manager National Security Technology Accelerator said Tuesday.

Space Mobility Logistics is one of the U.S. Space Force’s five core competencies and seeks to enable the service branch to support asset repositioning, deploy new capabilities and adapt existing platforms to meet defense requirements as part of efforts to accelerate response to evolving operational needs and emerging threats.

The command expects the SML prototype project to speed up the delivery of logistics and mobility capabilities to help the Space Force maintain superiority in the contested space domain.

Col. Joyce Bulson, SML capability lead at the Space Force, said the service expects the vendor to come up with a prototype within 24 months.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about General

Astroscale U.S.contract awardGovconJoyce BulsonNational Security Technology AcceleratorNSTXLOTAother transaction authorityprototypingSMLSpace Enterprise Consortiumspace forceSpace Mobility and Logisticsspace systems commandSpECSSC

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Akima Earns American Legion 'Employer of the Year' Award for Veteran Support; Bill Monet Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Akima Earns American Legion ‘Employer of the Year’ Award for Veteran Support; Bill Monet Quoted
5 Multidomain Missions Leaders Shaking the GovCon Industry in 2023
5 Multidomain Missions Leaders Shaking the GovCon Industry in 2023