Astroscale U.S. to Build Space Mobility & Logistics Tech Prototype for Space Systems Command

Astroscale U.S. will develop a system prototype that could be used to support in-space refueling, servicing, transportation and related capabilities under a $25.5 million contract from Space Systems Command.

SSC issued a request for proposals for the Space Mobility and Logistics prototyping project through the Space Enterprise Consortium other transaction authority agreement, SpEC manager National Security Technology Accelerator said Tuesday.

Space Mobility Logistics is one of the U.S. Space Force’s five core competencies and seeks to enable the service branch to support asset repositioning, deploy new capabilities and adapt existing platforms to meet defense requirements as part of efforts to accelerate response to evolving operational needs and emerging threats.

The command expects the SML prototype project to speed up the delivery of logistics and mobility capabilities to help the Space Force maintain superiority in the contested space domain.

Col. Joyce Bulson, SML capability lead at the Space Force, said the service expects the vendor to come up with a prototype within 24 months.