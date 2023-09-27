in Contract Awards, News

ASRC Federal Subsidiary Secures $86M DCSA Contract for Cybersecurity Support Services

An ASRC Federal subsidiary has secured a potential $86.3 million contract to provide the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency with cybersecurity support services.

Agile Decision Sciences will support the cybersecurity requirements of the DCSA Program and Executive Office under the firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Contract work will occur in Quantico, Virginia, and is expected to conclude on June 28, 2027, if all options are exercised.

DCSA obligated $7.9 million in fiscal 2023 defense-wide working capital funds at the time of award.

Agile Decision Sciences is an 8(a)-certified small business that offers professional services to government customers under the small business pool of the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services vehicle.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

