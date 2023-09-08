Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System Enters Phase 2 of Development

The updated version of the U.S. Army’s new augmented reality headset will enter the second stage of development following the completion of the user assessment phase conducted by the Program Executive Office Soldier, Army Times reported Thursday.

The 1.2 prototype version of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System was evaluated to assess its navigation tools, weapons compatibility and mission planning work, according to Lt. Col. Denny Dresch, IVAS product manager for PEO Soldier.

Phase II of the IVAS 1.2 development effort will run for 18 months and focus on enabling tactical cloud computing capabilities to integrate new tools and software into the device.

Microsoft developed the HoloLens-based night vision and situational awareness tool as part of a potential 10-year, $21.88 billion contract awarded in March 2021.

The company is contracted to produce and deliver more than 120,000 IVAS devices to the Army.