Army Vet Michael Perrin Joins DigiFlight as National Intelligence SVP

Michael Perrin, a retired U.S. Army colonel, has joined veteran-owned, minority small business DigiFlight as senior vice president of national intelligence.

Perrin brings to the role decades of military and government experience in tactical and strategic air and missile defense, technology development, program management, and contracting and policy oversight, the Columbia, Maryland-headquartered company said Tuesday.

His military career includes time as a special U.S. liaison adviser responsible for managing strategic partnerships in East Asia to gather insights on military and cybersecurity activities and leadership intentions.

He was credited for establishing new acquisition programs, awarding contracts that supported global customers, and procuring goods and services to address the Department of Defense’s mission priorities.

DigiFlight helps government and commercial customers address mission requirements in areas such as technology acquisition and development, cybersecurity and incident response, software development and system engineering.