Army Taps Rebellion Defense to Continue Penetration Testing Software Development Efforts

Rebellion Defense has secured a U.S. Army award to continue boosting the capabilities of the company’s penetration testing software under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III effort.

The software company said Wednesday Rebellion Nova will be enhanced further to provide the Army Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications-Tactical with automated cyber red team testing.

Nova works to test defenses at scale through the use of automated adversary emulation to flag mission exposure to cyber threats. It is envisioned to help Army developers equip tactical units with cyber-hardened capabilities faster and to possibly become part of runtime operational assessments or DevSecOps.

The SBIR Phase III contract follows a Small Business Technology Transfer award for cyber vulnerability risk assessment innovation and technology.

“PEO C3T is the linchpin to bringing the Army’s vision of a data-enabled common operating picture to life,” said Barry Sowerwine, interim CEO of Rebellion Defense. “Rebellion Nova will help strengthen the Army’s systems against adversarial cyber attacks.”