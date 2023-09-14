in Contract Awards, Cybersecurity, News

Army Taps Rebellion Defense to Continue Penetration Testing Software Development Efforts

Photo / shutterstock.com
Army Taps Rebellion Defense to Continue Penetration Testing Software Development Efforts - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Rebellion Defense has secured a U.S. Army award to continue boosting the capabilities of the company’s penetration testing software under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III effort.

The software company said Wednesday Rebellion Nova will be enhanced further to provide the Army Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications-Tactical with automated cyber red team testing.

Nova works to test defenses at scale through the use of automated adversary emulation to flag mission exposure to cyber threats. It is envisioned to help Army developers equip tactical units with cyber-hardened capabilities faster and to possibly become part of runtime operational assessments or DevSecOps.

The SBIR Phase III contract follows a Small Business Technology Transfer award for cyber vulnerability risk assessment innovation and technology.

“PEO C3T is the linchpin to bringing the Army’s vision of a data-enabled common operating picture to life,” said Barry Sowerwine, interim CEO of Rebellion Defense. “Rebellion Nova will help strengthen the Army’s systems against adversarial cyber attacks.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Barry Sowerwinecontract awardcyber red teamCybersecurityGovconPEO C3Trebellion defenseRebellion NovaSBIRUS army

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Carahsoft Streamlines Palo Alto Networks' Product Distribution via AWS Marketplace; Eric Trexler Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft Streamlines Palo Alto Networks’ Product Distribution via AWS Marketplace; Eric Trexler Quoted
X-energy Books DOD Contract Option to Design Complementary Microreactor - top government contractors - best government contracting event
X-energy Books DOD Contract Option to Design Complementary Microreactor