Aqua Security Joins Carahsoft Distribution Program in AWS Marketplace; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer Aqua Security‘s cloud-native security product to the government sector through Amazon Web Services’ digital marketplace.

Aqua Security is now included in Carasoft’s Distributor Seller of Record program, which makes software products available in the AWS Marketplace for public sector customers, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered information technology products distributor said Wednesday.

Government agencies can use Aqua Security’s cloud-native security platform to protect the entire software development life cycle from vulnerabilities, misconfiguration and other security risks.

The tool also provides customers with complete visibility into their multi-cloud environments to help them understand their security posture, make informed security decisions and report compliance to auditors and management.

“Aqua’s inclusion in AWS Marketplace will simplify the process of accessing and purchasing its next-generation cloud native security solutions for Public Sector customers looking to enhance their cybersecurity capabilities,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft.