Akima Earns American Legion ‘Employer of the Year’ Award for Veteran Support; Bill Monet Quoted

Akima has received an award from the veterans service organization American Legion for its support in aiding veterans in their transition to civilian life.

The federal contractor said Tuesday it secured the “Employer of the Year” title in the large business category during an awards ceremony held on Aug. 30.

Akima’s efforts include implementing veteran-specific placement programs, partnering with organizations like Hire Heroes and GI Jobs as well as using email blasts, webinars, virtual job fairs and online platforms to attract potential candidates.

“Veterans who join our company can apply and enhance their skills while exploring different career paths,” commented Bill Monet , president and CEO of Akima and a four-time Wash100 Award winner.

“Additionally, our veteran employees who have made the transition to civilian life often help recruit and mentor transitioning veterans,” Monet noted.

As of August, over a quarter of the Virginia-based company’s workforce were veterans.