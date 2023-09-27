Airbus US Space & Defense Establishes 3rd Office in Colorado; Rob Geckle Quoted

The U.S. space and defense business arm of Airbus has opened a new office in Denver, Colorado, its third in the state.

Airbus said Tuesday the new facility will support defense, space and technology initiatives while serving as a central hub for remote employees across western America.

“Expanding our footprint allows for greater interaction with customers and collaboration with leading companies and suppliers in the region,” said Rob Geckle , chairman and CEO of Airbus U.S. Space and Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

He highlighted Colorado’s pivotal role in the development of emerging defense and national security space technologies.

Currently, the state has the largest aerospace economy per capita in the country, with more than 400 aerospace companies.

Additionally, Colorado houses key military installations, including the Schriever Air Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base, Buckley SFB, U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Space Command.

Airbus’ two other offices, in Fort Collins and Aurora, are used to provide a wide range of services such as advanced satellite imagery processing, geospatial data management and pilot training.