Airbus to Support Center for Maritime Strategy’s Anti-Illegal Fishing Efforts; Rob Geckle Quoted

Airbus‘ space and defense business arm for the U.S. market has partnered with the Center for Maritime Strategy to promote maritime security and advance efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

“The rules-based international order that has brought unprecedented prosperity over the past seven decades is at threat from IUUF activities and we look forward to advancing the effort to develop policy solutions to this challenge,” Rob Geckle, chairman and CEO of Airbus U.S. Space and Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said in a company statement published Thursday.

Under the partnership, Airbus will help CMS perform IUUF analysis, issue publications and engage with key stakeholders across the government, industry and academia to drive national security policies.

CMS is a non-profit research institution that aims to advance the understanding of the contributions of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard to upholding national security interests and homeland security objectives.