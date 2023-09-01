in News, Technology

Air Force Wraps Up Integrated Test & Evaluation Phase I of Boeing-Made F-15EX Eagle II

Photo / U.S. Air Force
Air Force Wraps Up Integrated Test & Evaluation Phase I of Boeing-Made F-15EX Eagle II - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Air Force completed the initial phase of the integrated test and evaluation of the Boeing-built F-15EX Eagle II multirole fighter aircraft.

The 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron put the fighter jet through 19 large force exercise events, enabling the service to validate the use of air-to-ground and air-to-air standoff munitions as part of the IT&E Phase I, the Air Force said Wednesday.

“Proving the F-15EX capability to employ three JASSMs after witnessing validation of the Air-to-Air dominance role it can play with a 12 AMRAAM loadout is incredible,” said Maj. Calvin Conner, 85th TES F-15 division commander.

The tests were carried out as part of the 53rd Wing’s Weapons System Evaluation Program.

The Air Force’s operational test and evaluation center and the office of the secretary of defense’s director of operational test and evaluation will analyze the data from the IT&E Phase I to inform a final report that will be used in deciding whether to move the aircraft to the full-rate production phase.

The development came weeks after Boeing announced that it was preparing the third F-15EX Eagle II for flight testing.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

85th Test and Evaluation SquadronAir Forceair-to-air munitionair-to-ground munitionBoeingCalvin ConnerDefense DepartmentF-15EX Eagle IIGovconintegrated test and evaluationWeapons System Evaluation Program

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Lockheed Hands Over Initial Prototype OSIRIS 5G Testbed Variant to Marine Corps - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Hands Over Initial Prototype OSIRIS 5G Testbed Variant to Marine Corps
Spire Global Secures Contract for NOAA Microwave Sounder Development Study; Chuck Cash Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Spire Global Secures Contract for NOAA Microwave Sounder Development Study; Chuck Cash Quoted