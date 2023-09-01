Air Force Plans Base Pilot Run of Oklo’s Microreactor; Ravi Chaudhary Quoted

The Department of the Air Force and the Defense Logistics Agency’s energy organization plan to initiate a contracting process with fission power plant developer Oklo to install a microreactor at Eielson AF Base in Alaska.

Santa Clara, California-based Oklo could receive a potential firm-fixed-price contract once the Nuclear Regulatory Commission grants a license for the proposed small reactor technology, the Air Force said Thursday.

The company has designed a fast reactor to serve as a possible source of clean energy while operating in isolation from the commercial power grid.

Oklo touted the government’s intent to award notice as an opportunity to provide microreactor construction and operations support to a domestic military installation.

The services are part of a power purchase agreement DLA Energy will implement on behalf of the Air Force.

Ravi Chaudhary, assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment at the Air Force, noted the branch will coordinate with regulators, Alaska officials and local stakeholders to implement company-made technology.

“It’s a huge team effort. By seizing the initiative on this critical technology today, we are laying the foundation for American competitiveness in energy for years to come.”

The department chose Eielson AFB as the location of its first microreactor in response to a provision under the fiscal 2019 National Defense Authorization Act and expects power plant operations to commence by the end of 2027.