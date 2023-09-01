in News, Technology

Air Force Plans Base Pilot Run of Oklo’s Microreactor; Ravi Chaudhary Quoted

Photo / Gensler
Air Force Plans Base Pilot Run of Oklo's Microreactor; Ravi Chaudhary Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Department of the Air Force and the Defense Logistics Agency’s energy organization plan to initiate a contracting process with fission power plant developer Oklo to install a microreactor at Eielson AF Base in Alaska.

Santa Clara, California-based Oklo could receive a potential firm-fixed-price contract once the Nuclear Regulatory Commission grants a license for the proposed small reactor technology, the Air Force said Thursday.

The company has designed a fast reactor to serve as a possible source of clean energy while operating in isolation from the commercial power grid.

Oklo touted the government’s intent to award notice as an opportunity to provide microreactor construction and operations support to a domestic military installation.

The services are part of a power purchase agreement DLA Energy will implement on behalf of the Air Force.

Ravi Chaudhary, assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment at the Air Force, noted the branch will coordinate with regulators, Alaska officials and local stakeholders to implement company-made technology.

“It’s a huge team effort. By seizing the initiative on this critical technology today, we are laying the foundation for American competitiveness in energy for years to come.”

The department chose Eielson AFB as the location of its first microreactor in response to a provision under the fiscal 2019 National Defense Authorization Act and expects power plant operations to commence by the end of 2027.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Air ForceDefense Logistics AgencyGovconmicroreactornuclear energy technologyNuclear Regulatory CommissionOkloPilot Programpower purchase agreementRavi Chaudhary

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Accenture's Federal Arm to Provide DLA With Professional Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Accenture’s Federal Arm to Provide DLA With Professional Support Services
REI Systems, TechSur Form JV to Offer Government IT Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
REI Systems, TechSur Form JV to Offer Government IT Services