Agile Defense Secures Army Contract for Network Support at Project Manager Mission Command

Agile Defense has received a contract from the U.S. Army to oversee the management, operation and maintenance of vital networks extending to all systems of the Army’s Project Manager Mission Command.

Under the contract, the information technology services provider said Thursday it will support PM MC with 24/7 operational and technical assistance for battle command capabilities.

Additionally, Agile will provide helpdesk support for global combat operations, disaster relief efforts and training missions.

PM MC encompasses entities such as Mounted Mission Command, Joint Battle Command Platform and Command Post Computing Environment.

Agile noted the award compliments its existing commitment to the Army Futures Command and Army Research Lab.