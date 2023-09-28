Advanced Technologies, Eagle Aviation Secure Spots on NASA Reliance Consolidated Models Follow-On Contract

NASA has awarded Advanced Technologies and Eagle Aviation Technologies spots on the Reliance Consolidated Models VI contract.

RECOM VI, which features indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-award-fee task orders and cost-plus-award-fee core requirements, calls on the two companies to help with the design or fabrication of aerospace model systems and developmental test hardware, NASA said Wednesday.

Both awards have a maximum cumulative value of $30 million and a basic period of performance stretching from Nov. 1 of this year through Oct. 31, 2028.

Work will be carried out in support of various NASA organizations, including the Langley Research Center, which manages aerospace model systems and developmental test hardware.

Advanced Technologies and Eagle Aviation were also awardees under the preceding RECOM V contract, alongside Calspan Systems and Micro Craft.