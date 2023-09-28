in Contract Awards, News, Space

Advanced Technologies, Eagle Aviation Secure Spots on NASA Reliance Consolidated Models Follow-On Contract

Mihail Jershov/Shutterstock.com
Advanced Technologies, Eagle Aviation Secure Spots on NASA Reliance Consolidated Models Follow-On Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NASA has awarded Advanced Technologies and Eagle Aviation Technologies spots on the Reliance Consolidated Models VI contract.

RECOM VI, which features indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-award-fee task orders and cost-plus-award-fee core requirements, calls on the two companies to help with the design or fabrication of aerospace model systems and developmental test hardware, NASA said Wednesday.

Both awards have a maximum cumulative value of $30 million and a basic period of performance stretching from Nov. 1 of this year through Oct. 31, 2028.

Work will be carried out in support of various NASA organizations, including the Langley Research Center, which manages aerospace model systems and developmental test hardware.

Advanced Technologies and Eagle Aviation were also awardees under the preceding RECOM V contract, alongside Calspan Systems and Micro Craft.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

advanced technologiescontract awardEagle Aviation TechnologiesGovconNASARECOM VI

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

Innovative Defense Technologies Receives Potential $90M Contract to Support Navy's Project Overmatch
Innovative Defense Technologies Receives Potential $90M Contract to Support Navy’s Project Overmatch
Lockheed, Air Force Showcase U-2's Advanced Avionics Tech
Lockheed, Air Force Showcase U-2’s Advanced Avionics Tech