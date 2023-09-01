in Contract Awards, News

Accenture’s Federal Arm to Provide DLA With Professional Support Services

Accenture‘s government business arm was tapped to deliver business development office professional support services to the Defense Logistics Agency over a five-year period.

The Department of Defense said Thursday Accenture Federal Services will conduct services under a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling amount of $26.8 million.

Work will be performed in Pennsylvania, with the ordering period for the IDIQ running through Aug. 31, 2028.

AFS competed against three other contract bidders as part of a competitive acquisition process for the contract. New Cumberland, Pennsylvania-based DLA Distribution serves as the contracting activity.

Defense working capital funds for fiscal year 2023 through 2028 will be used on the contract.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

