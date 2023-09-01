Accenture’s Federal Arm to Provide DLA With Professional Support Services

Accenture‘s government business arm was tapped to deliver business development office professional support services to the Defense Logistics Agency over a five-year period.

The Department of Defense said Thursday Accenture Federal Services will conduct services under a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling amount of $26.8 million.

Work will be performed in Pennsylvania, with the ordering period for the IDIQ running through Aug. 31, 2028.

AFS competed against three other contract bidders as part of a competitive acquisition process for the contract. New Cumberland, Pennsylvania-based DLA Distribution serves as the contracting activity.

Defense working capital funds for fiscal year 2023 through 2028 will be used on the contract.