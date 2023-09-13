Accenture’s Federal Arm to Modernize Operations at 3 Air Logistics Complexes; Bill Marion, Keith Runtz Quoted

Accenture Federal Services has booked a five-year, $25 million contract from the Air Force Sustainment Center to modernize operations at three Air Logistics Complexes.

Under the award, AFS will build an Industrial Internet of Things platform for use at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, Robins Air Force Base in Georgia and Hill Air Force Base in Utah, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced on Wednesday.

Bill Marion, an AFS managing director and Air Force client executive, highlighted the 25,000 pieces of equipment and 40,000 military and civilian personnel hosted across the three facilities and noted the “world class aircraft depot maintenance, supply chain management and operations support for the warfighter” provided by these individuals.

“Accenture Federal Services is thrilled to be selected to transform operations for the Center, incorporating connected devices, machine learning, and Operational Technology cyber into this complex ecosystem to deliver valuable analytics and manufacturing transformation,” he said.

AFS’ tool will gather and transport OT data from siloed sensors and devices to the platform, streamlining data spanning the complete AFSC enterprise and enabling transparent monitoring with real-time dashboard capabilities.

When executing its contract responsibilities, AFS will apply a cloud, edge computing and Industrial Internet of Things-based approach to implement the new IIoT platform into the AFSC’s Technology Hosting Environment for NextGen Automation program. The ATHENA system is a core component of the Air Force’s strategy to build a “digital depot” to unify ASFC operations.

Keith Runtz, a senior managing director and defense portfolio lead at AFS, noted that the AFSC currently uses 10 separate networks for monitoring and servicing in the industrial areas, which can create barriers between data sources.

“The platform we’re building will enable the standardization, visualization, and integration of data from numerous shop floor machines to support the future industrial area production environment, and ultimately, the success of the warfighter,” said Runtz.

