ABL Space Systems to Demo Responsive Launch Capability Under Space Force Contract

ABL Space Systems has received a $15 million contract from the Space Systems Command to execute a responsive space launch demonstration .

The SSC said Friday that its Assured Access to Space office awarded the contract under the Small Business Innovative Research Strategic Funding Initiative program in support of its Tactically Responsive Space initiatives.

Under the contract, the California-based launch systems developer will design and carry out a proof-of-concept launch mission that involves sending multiple satellites into different orbits from various locations.

In a statement published Monday, Dan Piemont, president of ABL, provided more details regarding the task, saying his company will have to be prepared to launch its RS1 vehicle at one of two sites, depending on which the Space Force orders.

“We believe this challenge demonstrates the type of flexibility that will be needed to provide an enduring rapid-response launch capability in any scenario. We plan to execute the mission within the next two years,” Piemont added.