in News, Technology

Viasat Unveils Black ICE Software Defined Radios for Government Customers; Matt Wissler Quoted

Matt Wissler/Viasat
Viasat Unveils Black ICE Software Defined Radios for Government Customers; Matt Wissler Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Viasat has introduced a family of software defined radio modem platforms designed to enable military users to securely transmit data and meet beyond line-of-sight communications requirements in support of mission-critical operations.

The Black ICE SDR product line supports OpenAMIP for antenna management and Xilinx and Intel Field Programmable Gate Array architectures in Ka- and L-bands, Viasat said Wednesday.

The SDRs could support ELERA L-band customers by offering low size, weight and power platforms that meet requirements for BLOS communications on uncrewed and manned systems and expeditionary command and control missions.

With the increasing use of beyond line-of-sight communications as part of ISR and C2 missions, U.S. Government customers require a high-performance solution that maximizes platform range and reduces signatures for land, sea and air,” said Matt Wissler, chief technology officer at Viasat Government Systems.

Wissler added the Black ICE SDR line provides customers with platforms that enable them to integrate flexible waveforms and send large data volumes while meeting SWaP requirements.

Through G-MODMAN II and Open Platform modem manager tech platform, the SDRs can be integrated into Global Xpress Ka-band terminals to add a special waveform service to help meet mission requirements in contested environments.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

beyond line of sight communicationsBlack ICE SDRcommand and controldata transmissionELERA L-bandGlobal XpressGovconISRMatt Wisslermodemsoftware-defined radioviasat

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

IBM-NASA Team's Geospatial AI Foundation Model Now Accessible via Hugging Face Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
IBM-NASA Team’s Geospatial AI Foundation Model Now Accessible via Hugging Face Platform
Intelsat G-37/H-4 Communications Satellite Launches Aboard SpaceX Rocket; Dave Wajsgras Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Intelsat G-37/H-4 Communications Satellite Launches Aboard SpaceX Rocket; Dave Wajsgras Quoted