Viasat Unveils Black ICE Software Defined Radios for Government Customers; Matt Wissler Quoted

Viasat has introduced a family of software defined radio modem platforms designed to enable military users to securely transmit data and meet beyond line-of-sight communications requirements in support of mission-critical operations.

The Black ICE SDR product line supports OpenAMIP for antenna management and Xilinx and Intel Field Programmable Gate Array architectures in Ka- and L-bands, Viasat said Wednesday.

The SDRs could support ELERA L-band customers by offering low size, weight and power platforms that meet requirements for BLOS communications on uncrewed and manned systems and expeditionary command and control missions.

“With the increasing use of beyond line-of-sight communications as part of ISR and C2 missions, U.S. Government customers require a high-performance solution that maximizes platform range and reduces signatures for land, sea and air,” said Matt Wissler, chief technology officer at Viasat Government Systems.

Wissler added the Black ICE SDR line provides customers with platforms that enable them to integrate flexible waveforms and send large data volumes while meeting SWaP requirements.

Through G-MODMAN II and Open Platform modem manager tech platform, the SDRs can be integrated into Global Xpress Ka-band terminals to add a special waveform service to help meet mission requirements in contested environments.