Viasat Secures $80M in Awards to Develop Military Tactical Antennas

California-based communications company Viasat has booked more than $80 million in awards for the development of phased array antenna systems to be integrated into military platforms.

In a statement published Monday, Jeanne Atwell, general manager for Arizona operations at Viasat, said the awards will be utilized to advance multi-function Active Electronically Scanned Arrays.

The AESAs will be used for ground, maritime and space applications requiring multiple beams, low probability of intercept and jamming resistance.

Atwell added that the developments will seek to enhance performance in various sensor, satellite communications as well as line of sight communication systems under challenging conditions and domains.

Written by Kacey Roberts

