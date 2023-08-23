Valiant Books $51M DLA Chemical Management Support Contract

Valiant will help the Defense Logistics Agency manage chemical materials at two military aviation maintenance facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas, under a $50.8 million contract.

The award covers chemical management support to the DLA Distribution Corpus Christi, which handles wholesale component distribution for helicopter repair operations, and the Corpus Christi Army Depot, the company said Tuesday.

Contract work will include logistics, supply chain and inventory management services.

Peter Capwell, senior vice president and general manager of Valiant’s mission support unit, said the company has applied its experience managing hazardous materials and chemicals to offer the agency platforms for carrying out the mission.

Both the distribution and depot facilities are housed within Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.