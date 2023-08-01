in Industry News, News

Ultra I&C Enters Partnership Focused on Autonomous Vehicle Connectivity for Warfighters; Jon Rucker Quoted

Ultra Intelligence & Communications has partnered with Texas A&M University to pursue the integration of systems designed to help warfighters connect with autonomous vehicles.

The partnership will see the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex at Texas A&M University and Ultra Labs explore data connectivity and fusion approaches and emerging technologies for potential use in battlefield decision-making, the company said Tuesday.

BCDC, located at the university’s RELLIS Campus, facilitates technology testing and experimentation in an operational setting through its Innovation Proving Ground.

Ultra I&C plans to integrate company-made command and control platforms with autonomous vehicle management tools at BCDC’s IPG outdoor test facility.

Jon Rucker, CEO of Ultra I&C, said the company will work with BCDC to support global telecommunications infrastructure modernization and sees an opportunity to apply the Cascade software to collaborative tech efforts.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

