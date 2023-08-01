Ultra I&C Enters Partnership Focused on Autonomous Vehicle Connectivity for Warfighters; Jon Rucker Quoted

Ultra Intelligence & Communications has partnered with Texas A&M University to pursue the integration of systems designed to help warfighters connect with autonomous vehicles.

The partnership will see the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex at Texas A&M University and Ultra Labs explore data connectivity and fusion approaches and emerging technologies for potential use in battlefield decision-making, the company said Tuesday.

BCDC, located at the university’s RELLIS Campus, facilitates technology testing and experimentation in an operational setting through its Innovation Proving Ground.

Ultra I&C plans to integrate company-made command and control platforms with autonomous vehicle management tools at BCDC’s IPG outdoor test facility.

Jon Rucker, CEO of Ultra I&C, said the company will work with BCDC to support global telecommunications infrastructure modernization and sees an opportunity to apply the Cascade software to collaborative tech efforts.