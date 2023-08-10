in Contract Awards, News

Textron to Provide UAS Operations Support for Navy Littoral Combat Ships

https://www.textronsystems.com/capabilities/innovations/cottonmouth
Textron to Provide UAS Operations Support for Navy Littoral Combat Ships - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A Textron subsidiary has received a potential $19.5 million contract from Naval Air Systems Command to provide uncrewed aerial system operation support for three U.S. Navy littoral combat ships.

Textron Systems said Wednesday it will use its Aerosonde UAS to deliver extended-range intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services to two Independence-class vessels and one Freedom-class ship.

The drone technology is currently deployed with two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and two expeditionary sea base vessels.

Wayne Prender, senior vice president of air systems at Textron, said the expansion to the new ship variants will enable the company to deliver maritime domain awareness and operational and logistical capabilities.

Aerosonde has flown more than 600,000 hours in support of expeditionary land and sea-based operations for various U.S. and international customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Aerosonde UAScontract awardGovconISRLittoral Combat ShipNaval Air Systems CommandTextron SystemsU.S. Navyunmanned aircraft systemWayne Prender

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Army Acquisition Chief Doug Bush Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Acquisition Chief Doug Bush Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson
Collins Aerospace Awarded Air Force Contract for Satcom Pod Development, Demo - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Collins Aerospace Awarded Air Force Contract for Satcom Pod Development, Demo