Textron to Provide UAS Operations Support for Navy Littoral Combat Ships

A Textron subsidiary has received a potential $19.5 million contract from Naval Air Systems Command to provide uncrewed aerial system operation support for three U.S. Navy littoral combat ships.

Textron Systems said Wednesday it will use its Aerosonde UAS to deliver extended-range intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services to two Independence-class vessels and one Freedom-class ship.

The drone technology is currently deployed with two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and two expeditionary sea base vessels.

Wayne Prender, senior vice president of air systems at Textron, said the expansion to the new ship variants will enable the company to deliver maritime domain awareness and operational and logistical capabilities.

Aerosonde has flown more than 600,000 hours in support of expeditionary land and sea-based operations for various U.S. and international customers.