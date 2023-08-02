Telos Secures NGA Cyber Risk Management Support Extension

Telos has booked a five-year contract to help the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency manage cyber risks using company-built technology.

NGA renewed licenses for Xacta 360 and Xacta.io software products to support agency cybersecurity and compliance efforts, the company said Tuesday.

The products are designed to help organizations automate the monitoring process for potential security risks within an information technology environment.

With the new award, NGA can continue to use Xacta 360 in efforts to accelerate the authorization to operate for systems and produce reports on enterprise metrics.

Telos added that Xacta.io will support data ingestion within the agency’s application management tools.