TechnoMile Lands on Inc. 5000 List for 2nd Straight Year; Ashish Khot Quoted

TechnoMile secured a spot on Inc. magazine’s annual ranking of American businesses experiencing significant revenue growth.

The Tysons, Virginia-based cloud services provider said Wednesday it got the 3,721st position on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023 and marked the second consecutive year it was recognized, an achievement that only 19 percent of companies on the roster have reached.

“I’m so proud of our team’s hard work and commitment to delivering innovative software that helps companies doing business with the government accelerate digital transformation and modernize their operations,” said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile. 

Khot highlighted the company’s “sustained revenue growth” as evidence of the value that its public and private sector customers derive from their software offerings.

Inc. ranked companies based on their revenue growth rates from 2019 to 2022. Eligibility required firms to be U.S.-based and to have independent for-profit status since March 31, 2019.

Written by Kacey Roberts

