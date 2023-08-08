Tech Companies Back White House Initiative to Improve Cybersecurity at K-12 Schools

Amazon Web Services, Google, Cloudflare, PowerSchool and D2L are supporting the White House’s K-12 cybersecurity initiative by committing resources to help strengthen the cyber defense capabilities of the country’s K-12 schools.

AWS is allocating $20 million to a K-12 cyber grant program and offering free security training to information technology personnel at K-12 schools through the company’s AWS Skill Builder program, the White House said Monday.

Google has issued a guidebook on measures K-12 schools can implement to ensure the security of their hardware and software applications.

Cloudflare will provide free zero trust cybersecurity platforms to public school districts to ensure the security of email and internet browsing, while PowerSchool will offer free “security as a service” courses and tools to all U.S. schools and districts.

Learning platform company D2L will work with third-party organizations to offer access to cybersecurity courses and extend information security assessment for core integration partners.