State Department Clears Japan’s $104M Request to Procure JASSM Extended-Range Missiles

The State Department has approved a potential $104 million foreign military sale of Lockheed Martin-made extended-range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile systems and related equipment to the government of Japan.

Under the FMS request, Lockheed would supply 50 units of the AGM-158B/B-2 JASSM-ER, a variant designed to launch from the bomber aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

The proposed sale also includes anti-jam GPS receivers, training missiles and containers, test equipment, technical manuals and engineering and logistics support services.

Japan’s air and space forces plan to incorporate the cruise missile system into fighter aircraft such as F-15.

If completed, the deal would not require the deployment of additional government or contractor representatives to Japan.