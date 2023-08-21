Stanton Sloane Joins CACI Board as Independent Director; Mike Daniels Quoted

CACI has selected Stanton Sloane to join its board of directors, effective immediately.

Sloane, a former military officer with an established history in the aerospace and defense industries, will serve as an independent director, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Monday.

Mike Daniels, chairman of CACI’s Board, noted Sloane’s previous experience on public company boards and in the military, which makes him “strongly aligned” with CACI’s mission.

“Stan’s ability to provide valuable oversight, governance and advisement will be of great benefit to the board and company,” said Daniels.

Sloane launched his career over three decades ago with General Electric Aerospace, which is now part of Lockheed Martin. Throughout his time with the enterprise, Sloane served in a number of leadership roles surrounding engineering, program management and business development. He stepped into his final role with Lockheed, executive vice president of integrated systems and solutions, in 2004 and held the position until 2007.

More recently, Sloane held president and CEO positions at publicly traded organizations SRA International, Comtech Telecommunications and Frequency Electronics as well as at private equity-owned company Decision Sciences International Corporation.

While serving in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve, Sloane reached the rank of lieutenant commander. He is also licensed as an airline transport pilot and flight instructor.

