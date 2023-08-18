in Contract Awards, News

SpaceX, Kuiper, Aalyria Awarded SDA LEO Backhaul Study Contracts

The Space Development Agency has enlisted SpaceX, Kuiper Government Solutions and Aalyria Technologies to conduct three-month research on how to connect commercial low-Earth orbit systems to a planned layered network of U.S. military satellites and supporting platforms.

SDA said Thursday in a LinkedIn post the awards, issued under the System, Technologies and Emerging Capabilities broad agency announcement, are worth a combined $1.6 million.

All three companies will focus on studying an LEO backhaul capability for the agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture concept of supporting terrestrial missions.

The agency intends for such capability to facilitate high-bandwidth data transmission across main and edge networks across the globe.

