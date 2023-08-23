in M&A Activity, News, Space

Sidus Acquires Exo-Space to Advance AI-Enabled Space Services

Sidus Space has acquired edge artificial intelligence company Exo-Space in an effort to expand its presence in the growing AI landscape and boost its Earth and space observations services portfolio.

The Cape Canaveral, Florida-based satellite manufacturing and space services provider said Tuesday Exo-Space specializes in edge AI software and hardware for space applications, and brings to Sidus multi-year contracts with commercial and government organizations as well as opportunities with possible customers.

“This accretive acquisition expands our talent, technology and total addressable market,” remarked Carol Craig, founder and CEO of Sidus. “Along with sales contracts and existing AI technology, the transaction includes the acquisition of Exo-Space’s collective experience in AI and machine learning.”

The move is also expected to help Sidus maintain its footprint in the space technology sector through the use of AI innovation to advance space-derived data collection and utilization, as well as to complement the latter company’s partnership with defense and intelligence customers.

Exo-Space CEO Jeremy Allam said, “By joining the Sidus team and integrating our AI capabilities into LizzieSat, we can now better deliver the benefits of space-based AI to more customers and on a shorter timeline than was previously possible.”

