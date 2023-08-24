Scott Goldstein Named Parsons SVP

Scott Goldstein, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, has joined Parsons as a senior vice president, G2Xchange Defense reported Thursday.

He brings to the Centreville, Virginia-based technology company his leadership and research and development experience in engineering, space, cybersecurity, electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance areas.

Goldstein most recently served as chief scientist at Anduril Industries.

Prior to Anduril, he was VP of engineering, integration and logistics at Science Applications International Corp. He also served as chief strategy and technology officer at ENSCO.

Goldstein is a four-decade Air Force veteran whose career in the defense industry included leadership roles at Dynetics, QinetiQ North America and ManTech.