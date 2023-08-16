SandboxAQ Seeks to Develop AI, Quantum Tech Talent Pipeline Through Partnerships With Corporations, Universities

SandboxAQ has partnered with over 30 corporations, major universities and other educational institutions to build up a pool of tech talent and expand training in the field of artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

The company said Tuesday it has collaborated with Vanguard, EY and Deloitte, among other firms, to train and upskill employees in quantum and AI, and worked with several universities, including New York University, University of Mondragon and the University of California Merced, to help develop their STEM, quantum and AI curricula, conduct educational seminars and provide grants, mentorship and fellowships for postdoctoral researchers and students.

“We realized that the increasing industry demand for advanced technologies would result in a severe shortfall of highly skilled AI and quantum tech talent. To address this, SandboxAQ forged partnerships with some of the world’s top universities to create a steady pipeline of talent and prepare graduates for cutting-edge jobs throughout the quantum industry,” said Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ.

SandboxAQ’s partnerships also include Diversity in Quantum, Womanium, Tech Trek, Hiring our Heroes and Breakline. The company also supports the Department of Defense’s fellowship program Skillbridge and Shift.org’s Defense Ventures Fellows program.

SandboxAQ also announced the formation of an advisory board to further advance its education vision and mission.

The board is composed of 11 scientists and researchers in cyber, quantum and AI. Click here to view the full list of advisory board members.

