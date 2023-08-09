in News

SandboxAQ Intros Open-Source Quantum Encryption Library for Software Developers

Image Title: SandboxAQ logo SOurce: SandboxAQ
SandboxAQ Intros Open-Source Quantum Encryption Library for Software Developers - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Quantum software company SandboxAQ has unveiled an open-source encryption library that works to enable software developers to use cryptographic algorithms to create more secure applications.

Sandwich provides tools designed to embed post-quantum cryptography algorithms directly into software applications and swap cryptographic elements without rewriting code, SandboxAQ said Tuesday.

The meta-library works with open-source cryptographic libraries OpenSSL, BoringSSL and libOQS and supports languages C/C++, Rust, Python and Go upon launch.

Sandwich features a unified application programming interface to allow easy integration and streamline modern cryptography management.

SandboxAQ plans to make future additions to the library based on feedback from the open-source communities.

“With Sandwich, we’re empowering developers to experiment with different types of cryptography – including the new post-quantum cryptography algorithms soon to be standardized by NIST – so they can achieve the right balance of security and performance,” said Graham Steel, head of product for SandboxAQ’s security group.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

cryptographic algorithmsencryptionGovconGraham Steelmeta-libraryNISTopen-source librarypost-quantum cryptographySandboxAQSandwich

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

FMD, Oak Ridge National Lab Collaborating on Marine Propulsion Tech Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
FMD, Oak Ridge National Lab Collaborating on Marine Propulsion Tech Development
Dun & Bradstreet Unveils Cloud-based Supply Chain Risk Tool for Public Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Dun & Bradstreet Unveils Cloud-based Supply Chain Risk Tool for Public Sector