SandboxAQ Intros Open-Source Quantum Encryption Library for Software Developers

Quantum software company SandboxAQ has unveiled an open-source encryption library that works to enable software developers to use cryptographic algorithms to create more secure applications.

Sandwich provides tools designed to embed post-quantum cryptography algorithms directly into software applications and swap cryptographic elements without rewriting code, SandboxAQ said Tuesday.

The meta-library works with open-source cryptographic libraries OpenSSL, BoringSSL and libOQS and supports languages C/C++, Rust, Python and Go upon launch.

Sandwich features a unified application programming interface to allow easy integration and streamline modern cryptography management.

SandboxAQ plans to make future additions to the library based on feedback from the open-source communities.

“With Sandwich, we’re empowering developers to experiment with different types of cryptography – including the new post-quantum cryptography algorithms soon to be standardized by NIST – so they can achieve the right balance of security and performance,” said Graham Steel, head of product for SandboxAQ’s security group.