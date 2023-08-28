SAIC Unveils Software to Support Entire Engineering Lifecycle

Science Applications International Corp. introduced software designed to provide end-to-end tools and a cloud-based platform to streamline engineering processes.

The ReadyOne digital engineering ecosystem includes data models as well as applications ranging from hardware delivery to cybersecurity and project collaboration, SAIC said Friday.

SAIC designed ReadyOne to be database-agnostic, making it compatible with various core applications such as IBM Rhapsody and Jazz, Phoenix ModelCenter, and Cameo Enterprise Architecture. The company can also provide assistance in customizing users’ ReadyOne platform according to their business needs.

“Stakeholders need the freedom to focus on the mission at hand. ReadyOne allows the user to worry less about administering and connecting engineering tools while allowing them to ask, ‘what if?’ and make timely, data-driven decisions,” said Josh Sorkin, senior vice president of digital engineering at SAIC.