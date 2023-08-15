SAIC CTO Bob Ritchie, Other Execs Talk Cloud Cost Optimization

Bob Ritchie, chief technology officer at Science Applications International Corp., and other industry executives shared insights on how organizations could optimize cloud costs, InformationWeek reported Monday.

Ritchie advised users to adopt transparency and automation via a software-defined infrastructure as it provides the measurements to align the elastic utilization of cloud.

“Rather than a single up-front prediction of resources needed, the balance of automation and cost transparency enables continual rightsizing and ensures that cloud costs vary only as business or mission demands vary,” he said.

Other executives suggested measuring the cloud-spend drivers, developing a methodology for the assessment of internal costs and business requirements, rearchitecting applications and looking for discount models, creating a cloud finance management framework and ensuring proper configuration of the cloud infrastructure.