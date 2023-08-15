Raytheon’s Space-Based Coastal Monitoring Tech Design Passes Final Review Under NASA Program

Raytheon, an RTX business, has started to develop a space-based coastal monitoring instrument for NASA after completing a critical design review phase.

RTX said Monday the Geostationary Littoral Imaging and Monitoring Radiometer is designed to help researchers gather data on coastal ecosystem conditions and is being built under a contract with the University of New Hampshire.

UNH, the GLIMR project lead, enlisted Raytheon to build the hyperspectral sensor technology after the university won a $107.9 million contract from the space agency four years ago.

NASA expects to send the instrument into geostationary orbit sometime in 2026 or 2027 to generate high-resolution coastal and ocean measurements in the Gulf of Mexico, Amazon River and the southeastern U.S.

Raytheon intends to apply lessons from its work on the GLIMR technology in designing a Geostationary Extended Observations weather satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as part of a $5.2 million contract from NASA.