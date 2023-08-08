in News

Parsons, Army Kick Off Energetic Waste Incinerator Development at Radford

Parsons and the U.S. Army have broken ground on a new facility to treat hazardous energetic waste streams at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia.

The groundbreaking marks the construction of the incinerator that will replace the open burning of waste at RFAAP to support the Army’s efforts to improve the facility’s environmental impact, Parsons said Tuesday.

Parsons provides design-build services for the Energetic Waste Incinerator/Contaminated Waste Processor under a four-year, $145 million contract awarded in September 2021.

The thermal treatment facility construction project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Amy Borman, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for environmental, safety and occupational health, said the service branch has invested approximately $715 million in reducing the environmental footprint of the government-owned, contractor-operated weapons facility over the past decade.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

