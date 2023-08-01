in News, Technology

Palantir to Modernize Coordination of Mid-Band Spectrum Sharing Between DOD, Commercial Licensees

Palantir Technologies logo from email
Palantir to Modernize Coordination of Mid-Band Spectrum Sharing Between DOD, Commercial Licensees - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Defense Information Systems Agency has selected Palantir Technologies‘ software to automate the coordination of mid-band spectrum sharing between the Department of Defense and commercial spectrum licensees.

DISA’s Defense Spectrum Organization will use the software to integrate existing functions and capabilities into a single infrastructure to support formal and informal coordination processes in the 3450-3550 MHz spectrum band, Palantir said Monday.

Shared use of the mid-band spectrum could enable the deployment of 5G broadband services within cooperative planning area and periodic use area coordination zone boundaries.

Akash Jain, president of the federal business unit at Palantir and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said the company’s software platform will “accelerate and automate coordination workflows and enable the increasingly dynamic and efficient use of spectrum.”

“As military and commercial use of radio-frequency spectrum continues to grow, spectrum coordination will be increasingly necessary to preserve the effectiveness of critical national security capabilities while enabling U.S. commercial leadership in 5G and other critical technology areas,” said Miriam Marwick, senior vice president of emerging technologies at Palantir USG.

Denver, Colorado-headquartered Palantir offers a suite of artificial intelligence-powered software offerings designed for various government and commercial use cases.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

5Gakash jaincommercial spectrumDefense DepartmentDefense Spectrum OrganizationDISADODDSOGovconmid-band spectrumMiriam MarwickPalantir Technologies

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Ultra I&C Enters Partnership Focused on Autonomous Vehicle Connectivity for Warfighters; Jon Rucker Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ultra I&C Enters Partnership Focused on Autonomous Vehicle Connectivity for Warfighters; Jon Rucker Quoted
HII, Coast Guard Complete Acceptance Sea Trials of Calhoun Cutter - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII, Coast Guard Complete Acceptance Sea Trials of Calhoun Cutter