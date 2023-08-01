Palantir to Modernize Coordination of Mid-Band Spectrum Sharing Between DOD, Commercial Licensees

The Defense Information Systems Agency has selected Palantir Technologies‘ software to automate the coordination of mid-band spectrum sharing between the Department of Defense and commercial spectrum licensees.

DISA’s Defense Spectrum Organization will use the software to integrate existing functions and capabilities into a single infrastructure to support formal and informal coordination processes in the 3450-3550 MHz spectrum band, Palantir said Monday.

Shared use of the mid-band spectrum could enable the deployment of 5G broadband services within cooperative planning area and periodic use area coordination zone boundaries.

Akash Jain, president of the federal business unit at Palantir and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said the company’s software platform will “accelerate and automate coordination workflows and enable the increasingly dynamic and efficient use of spectrum.”

“As military and commercial use of radio-frequency spectrum continues to grow, spectrum coordination will be increasingly necessary to preserve the effectiveness of critical national security capabilities while enabling U.S. commercial leadership in 5G and other critical technology areas,” said Miriam Marwick, senior vice president of emerging technologies at Palantir USG.

Denver, Colorado-headquartered Palantir offers a suite of artificial intelligence-powered software offerings designed for various government and commercial use cases.